Bangladesh Intends To Increase Fines For Absence Of Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:50 AM

Bangladesh Intends to Increase Fines for Absence of Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Due to the increase in the number of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the authorities of Bangladesh intend to increase fines for the absence of face masks in public places, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul islam said.

The cabinet secretary said that during a regular cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked everyone concerned to strictly comply with the requirements for the mandatory use of masks in accordance with the relevant government order, the official BSS news agency reported.

Islam urged officials to use a dual strategy - encouraging people to wear masks and enforcing stricter measures, such as increasing fines from the current 500 taka ($6) to 5,000 taka ($60).

Earlier, the country's authorities recommended wearing masks in public places and urged companies to refuse to provide services to those who do not wear protective equipment.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, about 450,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bangladesh, and 6,416 people have died from the disease.

More Stories From World

