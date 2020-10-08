Bangladesh Interested in Expanding Gas Exploration Cooperation With Gazprom - Momen

Bangladesh has a great interest in expanding its cooperation in the sphere of gas exploration with Russian giant Gazprom, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Bangladesh has a great interest in expanding its cooperation in the sphere of gas exploration with Russian giant Gazprom, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

"Russian natural gas is obviously our important choice. As a part of our ongoing engagement, we are definitely looking forward to cooperating with Gazprom International more and more as Gazprom is now in Bangladesh for gas exploration and development with Petrobangla and BAPEX [Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company]," the foreign minister said.

Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation this past January. The agreement lasts for five years, and Momen expressed his hope that the Russian gas giant will play a greater role in Bangladesh's offshore exploration.

"I am hopeful that Gazprom International will extend its engagement in our offshore exploration and other prospective areas as well," the foreign minister said.