Bangladesh Issues License for Delivery of Russian Nuclear Fuel to Rooppur NPP - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Bangladesh has issued a license for the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to its Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being constructed with Moscow's participation, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.

"The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority has issued licenses for the handling, storage and transportation of nuclear fuel to the Rooppur NPP's operator," the statement read.

The delivery of nuclear fuel to a nuclear power plant is a complex technological multi-level process that must comply with all international safety standards, and only after all the necessary checks and protocol procedures are completed in Russia, will the shipment and delivery of nuclear fuel be carried out, Alexey Deriy, the deputy chief of Rosatom's engineering arm in charge of the construction of the Rooppur NPP, said.

Rosatom's Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant produces nuclear fuel, including for the Rooppur NPP.

The Rooppur NPP has been under construction in Bangladesh using Russia's project design since 2016. The plant is being built on the eastern bank of the Padma River, 87 miles from the capital city of Dhaka. The NPP will consist of two power units using Russia's modern VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. The life cycle of the reactors is 60 years, but it may be extended for another 20 years.