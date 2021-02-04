UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Jails 50 Over Attack On PM's Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM's convoy

A Bangladesh court jailed 50 opposition activists on Thursday for up to 10 years for an attack on the current prime minister's motorcade nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said

Dhaka (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A Bangladesh court jailed 50 opposition activists on Thursday for up to 10 years for an attack on the current prime minister's motorcade nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said.

Among the defendants was a former member of parliament for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was in power at the time of the attack.

In 2002, a motorcade accompanying Sheikh Hasina, who was then the opposition leader for Awami League, was attacked with rocks, batons and machetes, prosecutors said.

"Three men including the ex-MP were given 10 years in jail and the rest got various jail terms from four and a half years," prosecutor Shaheen Mirdha told AFP, after the sentences were delivered by a district court in the southern city of Satkhira.

Twelve of the convicts are currently on the run.

The prosecutor said the attack was one of many assassination attempts on Hasina, who was unhurt.

Several of her Awami League followers and journalists were injured.

The opposition BNP made no immediate comment.

The BNP leader, Hasina's arch-rival Khaleda Zia, is serving a 17-year jail term for corruption imposed in 2018. Zia was prime minister at the time of the 2002 attack.

The BNP has accused the government of detaining tens of thousands of its activists using trumped-up charges in the 12 years that Hasina has been in power.

Tarique Rahman, Zia's son who lives in London, was sentenced in 2018 to life imprisonment for his role in a grenade attack on a Hasina rally in 2004. Nineteen people were sentenced to death in the case.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Corruption Prime Minister Bangladesh Parliament Jail London 2018 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

FBR makes jewelers bound to keep record of cash tr ..

9 minutes ago

Close Navalny Ally Sobol Charged With Violating Sa ..

1 minute ago

New Coronavirus Variants Unlikely to Affect Effect ..

1 minute ago

SpaceX Puts in Orbit Another 60 Starlink Satellite ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Public Activist Salim Found Dead in South ..

1 minute ago

This New Year, OPPO Service Day is with you

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.