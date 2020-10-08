UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Looks For Agreements On Agriculture, Maritime Transport With Russia - Momen

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

Bangladesh Looks for Agreements on Agriculture, Maritime Transport With Russia - Momen

Bangladesh is hoping to sign several bilateral agreements, particularly in the spheres of agriculture and maritime transport, with Russia, A. K. Abdul Momen, the Bangladeshi foreign minister, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Bangladesh is hoping to sign several bilateral agreements, particularly in the spheres of agriculture and maritime transport, with Russia, A. K. Abdul Momen, the Bangladeshi foreign minister, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

"We already have quite a number of signed instruments with Russia. Yet a number of agreements on cooperation in agriculture, education, maritime transport, and other sectors are pending. These instruments are expected to be signed during the high-level visits," the Bangladeshi foreign minister said.

Momen expressed his hope that high-level bilateral visits will be able to take place once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, adding that he believed both Bangladesh and Russia can also enhance their cooperation in a range of other spheres.

"We need more engagement in sectors like trade and investment, nuclear medicine, space technology, higher education, etc. for ensuring a sustainable and mutual benefit," the foreign minister added.

Russia and Bangladesh are already cooperating extensively in the gas and nuclear sectors, and Dhaka has concluded deals with both the Russian gas giant Gazprom and state nuclear agency Rosatom.

In January, Gazprom and Bangladesh's Petrobangla signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for a period of five years, and both sides have expressed a desire to increase production.

