Bangladesh Marks New Daily Record In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:01 PM

Bangladesh marks new daily record in COVID-19 cases, deaths

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh exceeded 94,000 on Tuesday after a record 3,862 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh exceeded 94,000 on Tuesday after a record 3,862 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Professor Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online briefing in Dhaka that "another 53 COVID-19 deaths including 47 men and six women were confirmed in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 1,262." Bangladesh previously reported the highest 46 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 12.

According to the official, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 94,481 with the biggest daily rise of 3,862 cases reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Bangladesh earlier recorded the highest 3,471 cases in a 24-hour period on June 12.

According to the official, 17,214 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Also during the last 24 hours, she said 2,237 more patients were released from hospitals, bringing the number of recovered patients in the country so far to 36,264.

