UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh May Consider Construction Of Additional 2-3 Units At Rooppur NPP - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

Bangladesh May Consider Construction of Additional 2-3 Units at Rooppur NPP - Official

Bangladesh may consider expansion of the Rooppur nuclear power plant with two-three additional units, but it would largely depend on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Bangladesh may consider expansion of the Rooppur nuclear power plant with two-three additional units, but it would largely depend on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik.

"We have an understanding that we can expand [the future Rooppur NPP with] two or three units there. There is a technological possibility," Chakraborty said on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

He noted, however, that the possible extension of the NPP depended on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid.

"We have an option, we have a place, we have an opportunity, we have a market and a demand, but everything will depend on the successful installation of Unit 1," Chakraborty said.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Nuclear Vienna May Market

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

1 hour ago

No NRO to corrupt politicians: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago

Minister lauds provincial tax collecting agencies

3 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned due to defense cou ..

3 minutes ago

Businessmen to be facilitated

3 minutes ago

Trump Names Robert O'Brien to Serve as National Se ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.