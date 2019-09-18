Bangladesh May Consider Construction of Additional 2-3 Units at Rooppur NPP - Official

Bangladesh may consider expansion of the Rooppur nuclear power plant with two-three additional units, but it would largely depend on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Bangladesh may consider expansion of the Rooppur nuclear power plant with two-three additional units, but it would largely depend on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik.

"We have an understanding that we can expand [the future Rooppur NPP with] two or three units there. There is a technological possibility," Chakraborty said on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

He noted, however, that the possible extension of the NPP depended on the success of connecting Unit 1 to the grid.

"We have an option, we have a place, we have an opportunity, we have a market and a demand, but everything will depend on the successful installation of Unit 1," Chakraborty said.