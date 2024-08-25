Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh's metro railway in the notoriously congested capital Dhaka resumed Sunday, more than a month after it was closed during the peak of student-led protests that eventually toppled the prime minister.

Much in the troubled South Asian nation remains in political turmoil since the revolution that ousted Sheikh Hasina and ended her 15-year-long iron-fisted rule, but on Sunday, the trains at least were back on track.

Dhaka is one of the world's most densely populated cities, and the railway is a critical transport link in the sprawling megacity of some 20 million people.

Banker Shaheen Sultana said she was delighted her commute to work was a "relaxed" affair after weeks of car-clogged gridlock on the roads.

"I am very happy that it is working again," 40-year-old Sultana said, as she exited a station near her workplace in the city's commercial heart. "It is a great relief."

The elevated train network was closed in mid-July during the student-led protest.

In the deadly violence -- which would see hundreds of people killed until Hasina quit and fled the country by helicopter on August 5 -- the stations were vandalized by a mob.