MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) An aircraft of the Bangladesh Armed Forces crashed at the Russia's Khabarovsk airport after repairs were carried out there, a representative of the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"An aircraft of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bangladesh made an emergency landing at the Khabarovsk airport on November 5, 2020.

After the repair work, the aircraft was supposed to follow the route today, but the right landing gear did not close during takeoff , so an emergency landing was made. The airport emergency services worked in a standard way, their assistance to the crew and the aircraft was not needed," the source said.

According to the� prosecutors, the repair work was carried out by foreigners, excluding any need for the intervention of the prosecutor's office.