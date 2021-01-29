UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Moves Thousands More Rohingya To Remote Island

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Bangladesh moves thousands more Rohingya to remote island

Bangladesh authorities on Friday moved more than 1,750 Rohingya Muslims to a controversial island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints made by refugees already there

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh authorities on Friday moved more than 1,750 Rohingya Muslims to a controversial island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints made by refugees already there.

Officials said over 3,000 Rohingya would be taken by boat to Bhashan Char island on Friday and Saturday from congested camps on Bangladesh's border with Myanmar.

A Navy ship packed with migrants on its top deck set off from the port city of Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh has struggled to cope with more than 700,000 Rohingyas who fled across the frontier in 2017 after a Myanmar military crackdown on the Muslim minority.

That added to 300,000 already in the camps.

With the new arrivals, some 7,000 Rohingya would be on the 13,000-acre (53-square kilometre) island.

The government has said about 100,000 people could be settled on Bhashan Char from the camps.

Rights groups say many of the Rohingya have been moved against their will and have also raised concerns over the safety of the island that is regularly flooded during the cyclone season.

Authorities want to move many of the new inhabitants before the cyclone season starts in April.

Bhashan Char -- a silty strip that did not exist two decades ago -- is situated in a region where about 700,000 people have died in storms in the past 50 years.

The new residents also complain about the lack of work.

An AFP correspondent spoke to four refugees on the island who expressed frustration at employment opportunities.

"It is a better life for us in Bhashan Char in comparison to Kutupalong camp. But some people are still unhappy," said a 38-year-old Rohingya, who did not give a name out of fears for his security.

"The problem on this island is we cannot work freely and earn money." Aid agencies employ more people in the refugee camps and there is local trading.

Officials say that authorities have launched trade and skill training programmes for the Rohingya.

The United Nations says the relocation should be voluntary and it has not been involved in the operation.

Spokeswoman Louise Donovan said the UN wanted to assess "safety and sustainability" on Bhashan Char, but has not been given approval.

Related Topics

Bangladesh United Nations Minority Died Chittagong Myanmar Money April Border 2017 Muslim From Government Refugee Top Employment

Recent Stories

Fastest growing smartphone brand realme plans to b ..

8 minutes ago

Borrell to Visit Russia Feb 4-6, Navalny, Iran Nuc ..

2 minutes ago

Senate continues debate on presidential address

2 minutes ago

Japan PM says Olympics will unite world in hope

2 minutes ago

More than 200,000 displaced by C. Africa unrest: U ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says New Social Network Regulations to ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.