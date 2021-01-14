Bangladesh, Myanmar, China to Discuss Rohingya Refugees Repatriation on January 19 - Dhaka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite meeting in Dhaka on January 19 to discuss the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

According to Momen, the meeting will be held at secretary level.

Between August 2017 and July 2019, more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees, an ethnic minority in Myanmar, arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State, according to figures provided by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims. Most of them are currently residing in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar.

The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against this Muslim minority after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in Rakhine.

The authorities in Dhaka find Rohingyas' repatriation to Myanmar as the only solution to the crisis.

China is seeking to help speed up the return of Muslim Rohingya refugees from camps in Bangladesh to Myanmar. Beijing also protects Myanmar from genocide-related accusations at the United Nations, while Myanmar responds with acceptance of Taiwan as a part of China.