UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh, Myanmar, China To Discuss Rohingya Refugees Repatriation On January 19 - Dhaka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Bangladesh, Myanmar, China to Discuss Rohingya Refugees Repatriation on January 19 - Dhaka

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite meeting in Dhaka on January 19 to discuss the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite meeting in Dhaka on January 19 to discuss the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

According to Momen, the meeting will be held at secretary level.

Between August 2017 and July 2019, more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees, an ethnic minority in Myanmar, arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State, according to figures provided by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims. Most of them are currently residing in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar.

The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against this Muslim minority after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in Rakhine.

The authorities in Dhaka find Rohingyas' repatriation to Myanmar as the only solution to the crisis.

China is seeking to help speed up the return of Muslim Rohingya refugees from camps in Bangladesh to Myanmar. Beijing also protects Myanmar from genocide-related accusations at the United Nations, while Myanmar responds with acceptance of Taiwan as a part of China.

Related Topics

Militants Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority China Dhaka Beijing Myanmar January July August 2017 2019 Muslim From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

36 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

36 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka Registers 1st Case of Coronavirus Varian ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Orders Mandatory Coronavirus Testing for T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.