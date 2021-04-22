Bangladesh National Gets Life Sentence for New York Metro Terror Attack - US Justice Dept.

Bangladesh national Akayed Ullah has been sentenced to life in prison for detonating a bomb inside a New York City subway on behalf of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Bangladesh national Akayed Ullah has been sentenced to life in prison for detonating a bomb inside a New York City subway on behalf of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department said in a release on Thursday.

"A New York man was sentenced today to life in prison for detonating a bomb in a New York City subway station. He admitted that he conducted the terrorist attack on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said.

According to the court documents cited in the release, the defendant was convicted for detonating a pipe bomb in the subway station near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal on December 11, 2017 with the intention to harm and terrorize as many people as possible.

Ullah became radicalized in 2014, when he realized the depth of his disagreements with the US foreign policy in the middle East and began looking for instructions on how to build a bomb one year before what turned out to be a failed terrorist attack, the release said.

The US authorities took Ullah in custody after the botched attack and he confirmed his decision to kill as many people as possible. No one died in the attack, but one commuter was wounded by shrapnel and two more lost their hearing, the release added.