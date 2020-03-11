UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Nobel Laureate Yunus Apologises For Labour Violations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:26 PM

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus apologises for labour violations

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been fined $88 after pleading guilty and apologising for violating the country's labour laws, court officials said Wednesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been fined $88 after pleading guilty and apologising for violating the country's labour laws, court officials said Wednesday.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, whose pioneering micro-lender has been hailed for cutting poverty across the globe, admitted a social business firm he set up had broken labour laws, officials said.

"Yunus and three other senior officials of Grameen Communications formally apologised to the labour court for the violations. They were acquitted, but each paid a fine of 7,500 taka ($88)," a court official told AFP.

"The defendants have admitted guilt of committing the crime and prayed for relief from the liability of the case along with apologies," court documents said.

"The defendants... are now relieved of the charges and the case is now considered resolved." Yunus has faced mounting legal problems in recent years, but last month's trial was the first time the 79-year-old economist turned globe-trotting celebrity speaker had pleaded guilty.

In 2011 he was sacked as head of Grameen Bank in a move his supporters said was orchestrated by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who accused him of "sucking blood" from the poor with high interest rates.

He founded Grameen Bank in the 1980s and shared the Nobel prize with the micro-lender.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Business Poor Fine Bank From Blood Court Labour

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

1 minute ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

1 minute ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

10 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

14 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

14 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.