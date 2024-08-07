Bangladesh Nobel Winner Yunus To Lead Interim Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus will lead an interim government after mass protests forced longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee, the presidency announced Wednesday.
The appointment came quickly after student leaders called on the 84-year-old Yunus -- credited with lifting millions out of poverty in the South Asian country -- to lead.
The decision was made in a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the heads of the army, navy and air force, and student leaders.
"(They) decided to form an interim government with Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus as its chief," Shahabuddin's office said in a statement.
"The president has asked the people to help ride out the crisis. Quick formation of an interim government is necessary to overcome the crisis.
"
Yunus will have the title of chief advisor, according to Haid Islam, one of the leaders of Students Against Discrimination who participated in the meeting.
Shahabuddin agreed that the interim government "will be formed within the shortest time" possible, islam told reporters.
Islam described the meeting as "fruitful".
However, there were few other details about the planned government, including the role of the military.
Yunus, who is currently in Europe, told AFP on Tuesday he was willing to lead the interim government.
"If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it," he said in a statement, also calling for free elections.
