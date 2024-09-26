Open Menu

Bangladesh, Pakistan Pledge To Boost Ties At A Top-level Meeting In New York

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Bangladesh, Pakistan pledge to boost ties at a top-level meeting in New York

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh met Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 79th session in New York, with both sides agreeing to forge stronger ties and enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

It was the first meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh after he assumed office last month following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose resigned amid mounting pressure from a student-led uprising in the country that saw hundreds killed.

"Both sides agreed that there was a need to work closely at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels for the progress and development of the peoples of both countries," a press release issued by Pakistani prime minister's office said.

On his part, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strong fraternal ties with Bangladesh, based on common faith, history, and culture. He also emphasized that both sides need to work together to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

"Capitalizing on the immense goodwill and warmth among the people of the two countries, he encouraged fostering relations through parliamentary exchanges, people-to-people contacts, and interactions among sports-persons, academics, artists, students, etc," the press release said.

In addition, it said, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Chief Executive to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience, "reinforcing the importance of regional cooperation and dialogue."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Bangladesh United Nations Visit Progress New York From

Recent Stories

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

6 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

6 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

7 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

7 hours ago
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

7 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

8 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World