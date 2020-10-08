Bangladesh Plans to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine 'Individually or By Joint Venture' - Minister

Bangladesh has plans to produce the vaccine, which could be done either independently or through a joint venture, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Bangladesh has plans to produce the vaccine, which could be done either independently or through a joint venture, Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik.

"Bangladesh also has a plan to produce the vaccine individually or by joint venture.

A number of pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh are capable of producing high-standard vaccines," the foreign minister remarked.

Any decision to enter a joint venture would rest on the consideration of multiple factors, including the timeline and cost, Momen stated.

"Bangladesh may go in contract to produce vaccines through joint ventures after considering the other factors, i.e. production timeline, cost, opportunities, comparative advantage (if any) and others," the foreign minister commented.