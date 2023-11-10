Open Menu

Bangladesh PM Rejects Further Pay Hike After Garment Worker Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rejected any further pay hikes for protesting garment workers demanding a nearly tripled wage increase, after violent clashes with police and factories were ransacked.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world's top brands including Levi's, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly pay starts at 8,300 taka.

A government-appointed panel raised wages on Tuesday by 56.25 percent to 12,500 taka ($113) for the South Asian nation's garment factory workers, who were demanding a 23,000 taka minimum wage in all plants.

"I would say to the garment workers: they have to work with whatever their salary is increased, they should continue their work," Hasina told a meeting of her ruling Awami League party late Thursday.

The protests have left at least three workers dead and more than 70 factories ransacked since last week, according to police.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Police Bangladesh Exports Women All Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

23 minutes ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

34 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

2 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

2 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

15 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

15 hours ago

More Stories From World