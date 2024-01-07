Bangladesh PM says opposition party a 'terrorist organisation'

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the main party boycotting Sunday's national elections was a "terrorist organisation", adding that she was trying to ensure her country remained democratic.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is one of dozens of parties refusing to compete in the poll, saying it will neither be free nor fair.

"The BNP is a terrorist organisation," she told waiting reporters after casting her vote moments after polls opened at the Dhaka City College, alongside her sister and daughter.

Hasina's opponents have called a weekend general strike and urged the public not to participate in what they have dubbed a "sham" election.

But the premier told reporters that the poll would be conducted fairly and urged the public to cast their votes.

"I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country," Hasina said.

"The election will be free and fair," she added.