Bangladesh Police Arrest Over 450 People Over Attacks Against Hindu - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) More than 450 people have been arrested in Bangladesh for participating in confrontations between Muslims and Hindus during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, the national media reported on Tuesday.

Attacks on Hindu temples were instigated by a Facebook post that was published during the festival and was offensive to Muslims, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Over the weekend, at least 20 homes were burned in Hindu villages, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

On Tuesday, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the country's minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, to take action against those who incite religious violence and called on people to be critical of what they see on social networks.

Sunni Muslims constitute 89% of the population of the country and Hindus 10%, according to the 2013 government census.