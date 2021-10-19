UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Police Arrest Over 450 People Over Attacks Against Hindu - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Bangladesh Police Arrest Over 450 People Over Attacks Against Hindu - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) More than 450 people have been arrested in Bangladesh for participating in confrontations between Muslims and Hindus during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, the national media reported on Tuesday.

Attacks on Hindu temples were instigated by a Facebook post that was published during the festival and was offensive to Muslims, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Over the weekend, at least 20 homes were burned in Hindu villages, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

On Tuesday, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the country's minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, to take action against those who incite religious violence and called on people to be critical of what they see on social networks.

Sunni Muslims constitute 89% of the population of the country and Hindus 10%, according to the 2013 government census.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Facebook Dhaka Muslim Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

21 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

1 hour ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.