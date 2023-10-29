Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at huge crowds of Bangladesh opposition supporters Saturday to break up a giant protest against the prime minister, with an officer and a protester killed in several hours of violent clashes in central Dhaka.

More than 100,000 supporters of two major Bangladesh opposition parties rallied to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down to allow a free and fair vote under a neutral government.

Live footage on the verified Facebook page of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) showed thousands of people running for safety as sound grenades went off one after another and plumes of black smoke rose from the roads.

AFP correspondents said the violence spread in roads and alleys in the centre of the capital as police fired tear gas and rubber shotgun rounds, while the protesters threw stones and bricks.

One officer was killed and more than 100 injured, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain, telling AFP: "The constable was hacked in the head by opposition activists."

BNP said one of its youth wing activists was killed during Saturday's clashes.

"Shamim Molla, one of our youth wing leaders, was shot dead by police. His body is at a hospital at Rajarbagh (in central Dhaka)," Sayrul Kabir Khan, a spokesman of the party, told AFP.