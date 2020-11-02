Bangladesh Preparing Feasibility Study for 2nd Nuclear Power Plant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) has begun the feasibility study to potentially construct a second nuclear power plant, the official newspaper of Russia's state atomic agency, Strana Rosatom, said on Monday.

Bangladesh in currently underway constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant. Russia is part to the construction project.

According to the report, the BAEC has chosen five locations in the country's south where the future station could potentially be built at. All of them are located in the Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

Last October, Sputnik learned from Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen that the government would prefer to prioritize the Russian companies in the tender for the construction of the second nuclear power plant.

The Rooppur nuclear power plant has two reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. It is located 100 miles from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The construction began in November 2017, and the first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023.