Bangladesh Prime Minister Plans to Launch Another New Power Plant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, announced on Sunday that a new nuclear power plant will be constructed in the country upon the completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which is currently being built some 87 miles west of Dhaka, media reported.

"We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion of the existing one. We will construct it in southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face power crisis," Hasina was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.

Hasina's announcement came as reactor pressure vessels were installed at the first unit of the currently under construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The prime minister stressed that Bangladesh was becoming a developed nation, noting that she was committed to making Bangladesh a fully developed nation by 2041.

The Rooppur power plant is being developed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) which receives financial, technical and technological support from Russia through the Rosatom state corporation that specializes in nuclear energy.

A contract between BAEC and the subsidiary of Rosatom, Atomstroyexport, was signed in December 2015 for the development of the Rooppur plant.

Amid growing demand, it is expected that the Rooppur plant will provide an additional 2,400MW of electricity to Bangladesh by 2024. The plant's first two units are expected to start operating in 2023.