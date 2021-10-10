UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Prime Minister Plans To Launch Another New Power Plant - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Plans to Launch Another New Power Plant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, announced on Sunday that a new nuclear power plant will be constructed in the country upon the completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which is currently being built some 87 miles west of Dhaka, media reported.

"We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion of the existing one. We will construct it in southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face power crisis," Hasina was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.

Hasina's announcement came as reactor pressure vessels were installed at the first unit of the currently under construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The prime minister stressed that Bangladesh was becoming a developed nation, noting that she was committed to making Bangladesh a fully developed nation by 2041.

The Rooppur power plant is being developed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) which receives financial, technical and technological support from Russia through the Rosatom state corporation that specializes in nuclear energy.

A contract between BAEC and the subsidiary of Rosatom, Atomstroyexport, was signed in December 2015 for the development of the Rooppur plant.

Amid growing demand, it is expected that the Rooppur plant will provide an additional 2,400MW of electricity to Bangladesh by 2024. The plant's first two units are expected to start operating in 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Electricity Russia Nuclear Dhaka December Sunday 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

6 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

1 hour ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.