Open Menu

Bangladesh Protesters Storm Prime Minister's Palace

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Bangladesh protesters storm prime minister's palace

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed the palace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka Monday, with a source telling AFP she had fled mass demonstrations demanding she quit.

Bangladesh's Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the premier's official residence in the capital, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

Visuals broadcast on Bangladeshi tv channels showed protesters storming Hasina's palace, overturning furniture, smashing glass door panels, and carrying off books and other items including a live chicken.

"I am inside the Ganabhaban Palace," Bangladeshi journalist Yeasir Arafat told AFP. "There are more than 1,500 people inside the palace. They are breaking furniture and glasses".

A source close to Hasina told AFP that the 76-year-old had left Dhaka with her sister for "a safer place", adding that she had "wanted to record a speech but she could not get an opportunity to do that."

The Prothom Alo daily also reported Hasina had fled the capital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Dhaka TV

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World