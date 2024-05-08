Bangladesh Recall Shakib For Last Two Zimbabwe T20s
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.
Former captain Shakib has not played a T20 since July 2023, and was this year elected as a member of parliament for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling party.
Shakib has refused to draw the curtains on his cricket career, and his participation in this series is the strongest indication yet he will compete in next month's Twenty20 World Cup.
"We expect him to play in the World Cup. This is why he is back in the squad for this series," Jalal Yunus, the cricket operations chief of the Bangladesh Cricket board (BCB), told AFP.
