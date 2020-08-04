Bangladesh records 1,918 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases topped 244,000 on Tuesday with about 1,918 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,234

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases topped 244,000 on Tuesday with about 1,918 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,234.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Tuesday that 1,918 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

"The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 244,020 while fatalities stood at 3,234," she said.

According to the official, 7,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 139,860 with 1,955 new recoveries.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.33 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.31 percent in the country.