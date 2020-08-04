UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Records 1,918 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Bangladesh records 1,918 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases topped 244,000 on Tuesday with about 1,918 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,234

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases topped 244,000 on Tuesday with about 1,918 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,234.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Tuesday that 1,918 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

"The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 244,020 while fatalities stood at 3,234," she said.

According to the official, 7,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 139,860 with 1,955 new recoveries.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.33 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.31 percent in the country.

Related Topics

Bangladesh From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

3 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

17 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.