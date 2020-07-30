UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Records 2,695 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rose to 234,889 on Thursday with nearly 2,700 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,083

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rose to 234,889 on Thursday with nearly 2,700 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,083.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing that 2,695 new COVID-19 positive cases and 48 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

"The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 234,889 while fatalities stood at 3,083," she said.

According to the official, 12,937 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 132,960 with 2,668 new recoveries.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.30 percent and the current recovery rate is 56.61 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

And the country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.

