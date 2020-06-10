UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Records Highest Daily Spike With 3,190 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 1,000

Wed 10th June 2020

Bangladesh records highest daily spike with 3,190 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 1,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 74,865, including 3,190 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily jump since March 8, an official said on Wednesday

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 74,865, including 3,190 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily jump since March 8, an official said on Wednesday.

With 37 new deaths, Professor Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health, said the death toll in the country reached 1,012 on Wednesday.

She said 15,965 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, which previously recorded the highest daily increase of 3,171 cases on June 9.

