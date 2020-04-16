Bangladesh Records Largest 1-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 1,572

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Bangladesh has grown to 1,572, which is over 340 cases more than the previous day, Bangladesh's Health Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Bangladesh has grown to 1,572, which is over 340 cases more than the previous day, Bangladesh's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has risen by 10 over the past day, reaching 60 fatalities in total.

This is the largest one day increase since testing began in the country, the ministry said.

The government has issued a stay-at-home order through April 25th across the entire nation of over 160 million people.