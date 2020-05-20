Bangladesh Red Crescent reports first death from Cyclone Amphan

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan, the organisation said

Khulna, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan, the organisation said.

"There were four of them on the boat when it sank," Nurul islam Khan, director of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme of the Bangladesh Red Crescent, told AFP.

Amphan, one of the fiercest cyclones in decades, was due to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge.