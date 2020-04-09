UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Registers 112 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Tops 330 - Health Ministry

The count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has risen by 112 over the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 330, including 21 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has risen by 112 over the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 330, including 21 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said that 1,097 tests for coronavirus were conducted in a single day, and that the capital city of Dhaka had recorded the most cases.

Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world with 2,889 people per square mile.

To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, including almost 90,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

