Bangladesh reports 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 356,767 and death toll at 5,093, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed 12,473 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 267,024, including 1,932 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 74.85 percent.Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.