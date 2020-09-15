Bangladesh reports 1,724 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 341,056 and death toll at 4,802, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 341,056 and death toll at 4,802, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed that 14,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 245,594 including 2,439 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.41 percent and the current recovery rate is 72.01 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.