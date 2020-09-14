UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Reports 1,812 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

Bangladesh reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,812 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, bring the number of total cases to 339,332 and the number of total deaths to 4,759, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,812 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, bring the number of total cases to 339,332 and the number of total deaths to 4,759, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 243,155 including 2,512 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.40 percent and the current recovery rate is 70.66 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh June July

Recent Stories

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 ..

2 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case:  Shafqat confesses rape

22 minutes ago

EU, China sign landmark geographical indications ..

3 minutes ago

Malta plans to recycle 85 pct of plastic bottles: ..

3 minutes ago

CTP issues 578 challan slips for over speeding at ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 203,500 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.