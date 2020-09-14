Bangladesh reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,812 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, bring the number of total cases to 339,332 and the number of total deaths to 4,759, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,812 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, bring the number of total cases to 339,332 and the number of total deaths to 4,759, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 243,155 including 2,512 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.40 percent and the current recovery rate is 70.66 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.