Bangladesh reports 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 57,563

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangladesh confirmed 35 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to nearly 800

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh confirmed 35 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to nearly 800.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online media briefing in Dhaka that "2,423 new COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 57,563 while fatalities stood at 781," she added.

Bangladesh recorded the highest 2,911 cases in a 24-hour period on June 2.

According to the official, 12,694 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the labs across Bangladesh.

Also during the last 24 hours, 571 more patients were released from hospitals and clinics, bringing the number of recovered patients in the country to 12,161.