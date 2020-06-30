UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Reports Highest Daily Deaths From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Bangladesh reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia has added 6,693 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 647,849, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 154 to 9,320, while 412,650 people have so far recovered, including 9,220 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan has decided to limit the public's movements within red and yellow zones amid increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country's Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said on Monday.

The commission, which has divided the country into red, yellow and green zones depending on the level of severity of COVID-19 spread early this month, said residents are not allowed outside their homes from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. in red and yellow areas except for medical purposes.

SOFIA -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has surged to 2,026, following the upward trend over the last three weeks, official figures showed on Tuesday.

According to the country's health ministry, 140 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,831.

PRETORIA -- The Chinese embassy in South Africa on Monday donated 1,000 food parcels to the underprivileged community in Pretoria's Refilwe township.

Charge D'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa Li Nan said the donation was to show solidarity and assist the struggling community who are affected by the COVID-19.

TEHRAN -- Iran reported 2,457 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 227,622 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update on Tuesday that 147 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 10,817.

DHAKA -- Bangladesh recorded 64 new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country on March 8.

Nasima Sultana, a senior health ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka "64 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 1,847."

Related Topics

Bangladesh Iran Education Russia China Died Dhaka Pretoria Nan Uzbekistan Bulgaria South Africa March From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

22 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

22 minutes ago

Gang of burglars, robbers smashed

2 minutes ago

US Pledges Over $696Mln in Humanitarian Help for S ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission to Summon Venezuelan Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.