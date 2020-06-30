Bangladesh reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia has added 6,693 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 647,849, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 154 to 9,320, while 412,650 people have so far recovered, including 9,220 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan has decided to limit the public's movements within red and yellow zones amid increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country's Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said on Monday.

The commission, which has divided the country into red, yellow and green zones depending on the level of severity of COVID-19 spread early this month, said residents are not allowed outside their homes from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. in red and yellow areas except for medical purposes.

SOFIA -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has surged to 2,026, following the upward trend over the last three weeks, official figures showed on Tuesday.

According to the country's health ministry, 140 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,831.

PRETORIA -- The Chinese embassy in South Africa on Monday donated 1,000 food parcels to the underprivileged community in Pretoria's Refilwe township.

Charge D'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa Li Nan said the donation was to show solidarity and assist the struggling community who are affected by the COVID-19.

TEHRAN -- Iran reported 2,457 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 227,622 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update on Tuesday that 147 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 10,817.

DHAKA -- Bangladesh recorded 64 new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country on March 8.

Nasima Sultana, a senior health ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka "64 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 1,847."