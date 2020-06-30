UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Reports Highest Single-day Deaths From COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Bangladesh reports highest single-day deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus, as 64 more die over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said

DHAKA, Bangladesh , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus, as 64 more die over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,847, Nasima Sultana, a director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said in a virtual news conference.

The ministry recorded as many as 3,683 new infections, bringing the tally to 145,483 with a 19.98% infection rate, she added.

In the past 24 hours, the South Asian country of some 165 million population conducted 18,426 tests for COVID-19, also the highest single-day tests, bringing the total number of tests to 766,460, Sultana said.

Besides, some 1,844 coronavirus patients recovered during the same period, taking the total number to nearly 60,000.

The recovery rate from the novel coronavirus in the country stands at 40.98% while the mortality rate is 1.27%, according to the Health Ministry official.

Since June, Bangladesh has been experiencing a spike in cases after the government lifted poorly-managed restrictions under "general holiday" regulations on May 31. The restrictions were imposed on March 26.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Same March May June From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indus Motor gets its new chairman

2 minutes ago

Rs 29,720 mln allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 227,622 with 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's annual inflation rate to rise in June: Su ..

2 minutes ago

Africa free-trade vision clouded by virus and pace ..

5 minutes ago

KPESE uploads videos of courses for Grade 1 to 10 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.