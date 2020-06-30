Bangladesh reports highest single-day deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus, as 64 more die over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said

DHAKA, Bangladesh , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus, as 64 more die over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,847, Nasima Sultana, a director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said in a virtual news conference.

The ministry recorded as many as 3,683 new infections, bringing the tally to 145,483 with a 19.98% infection rate, she added.

In the past 24 hours, the South Asian country of some 165 million population conducted 18,426 tests for COVID-19, also the highest single-day tests, bringing the total number of tests to 766,460, Sultana said.

Besides, some 1,844 coronavirus patients recovered during the same period, taking the total number to nearly 60,000.

The recovery rate from the novel coronavirus in the country stands at 40.98% while the mortality rate is 1.27%, according to the Health Ministry official.

Since June, Bangladesh has been experiencing a spike in cases after the government lifted poorly-managed restrictions under "general holiday" regulations on May 31. The restrictions were imposed on March 26.