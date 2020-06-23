Bangladesh reports over 3,400 new cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Tue 23rd June 2020

Bangladesh reported over 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 120,000

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 120,000.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Tuesday afternoon that "3,412 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" She said: "The total number of positive cases is 119,198 and death toll stands currently at 1,545 with the fresh fatalities of 38 men and five women."According to the official, 16,292 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 880 more COVID-19 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 47,635.

