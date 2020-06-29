UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 141,801 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

Bangladesh reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 141,801 in total

Bangladesh reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 142,000

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 142,000.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Monday afternoon that "4,014 new COVID-19 positive cases and 45 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 141,801 while fatalities stood at 1,783," she said.

According to the official, 17,837 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 57,780 including 2,053 on Monday.

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

56 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

1 hour ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

4 men held over weapon-display video

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.