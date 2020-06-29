Bangladesh reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 141,801 in total

Bangladesh reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 142,000

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to nearly 142,000.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Monday afternoon that "4,014 new COVID-19 positive cases and 45 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 141,801 while fatalities stood at 1,783," she said.

According to the official, 17,837 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 57,780 including 2,053 on Monday.