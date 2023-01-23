Bangladesh seeks assistance from World Bank, partners to attain development goals

The Bangladeshi government has made a plea to the development partners including the World Bank (WB) to continue their support to the country to attain its development goals

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) The Bangladeshi government has made a plea to the development partners including the World Bank (WB) to continue their support to the country to attain its development goals.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the call while addressing a function marking the celebration of 50 years of partnership between the Bangladeshi government and the World Bank in the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

"We seek all-out support from our development partners including the World Bank in this regard," the minister was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's official news agency BSS.

He said their next target is to turn Bangladesh into a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a smart development country by 2041.

Kamal said the gross domestic product (GDP) size of Bangladesh has increased by 74 times in the last 50 years to reach 465 billion U.S. dollars.