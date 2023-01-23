UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Seeks Assistance From World Bank, Partners To Attain Development Goals

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Bangladesh seeks assistance from World Bank, partners to attain development goals

The Bangladeshi government has made a plea to the development partners including the World Bank (WB) to continue their support to the country to attain its development goals

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) The Bangladeshi government has made a plea to the development partners including the World Bank (WB) to continue their support to the country to attain its development goals.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the call while addressing a function marking the celebration of 50 years of partnership between the Bangladeshi government and the World Bank in the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

"We seek all-out support from our development partners including the World Bank in this regard," the minister was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's official news agency BSS.

He said their next target is to turn Bangladesh into a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a smart development country by 2041.

Kamal said the gross domestic product (GDP) size of Bangladesh has increased by 74 times in the last 50 years to reach 465 billion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

World Bank Bangladesh Dhaka Sunday From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Rat ..

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian ..

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian Open quarters

6 minutes ago
 Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates o ..

Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates outlook

6 minutes ago
 Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K C ..

Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semis

6 minutes ago
 Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.