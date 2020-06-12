Bangladesh sees record spike in daily increase, deaths of COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh exceeded 81,000 on Friday after a record 3,471 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh exceeded 81,000 on Friday after a record 3,471 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online media briefing in Dhaka that "another 46 COVID-19 deaths including 37 men and nine women were confirmed in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 1,095.

" Bangladesh previously reported the highest daily death toll of 45 patients in a day on June 9.

According to the official, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 81,523 with the biggest daily rise of 3,471 infections reported in the last 24 hours on Friday.

Bangladesh earlier recorded the highest daily jump of 3,190 cases in a 24-hour period on June 10.

According to the official, 15,990 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.