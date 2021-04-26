UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Shuts Land Border With India Amid Virus Surge

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Bangladesh Shuts Land Border With India Amid Virus Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Bangladesh will close the land border with India for two weeks starting Monday to avoid a coronavirus spillover, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"From 6am of 26 April 2021 to 6pm of 9 May 2021, general movements of humans between Bangladesh and India will temporarily stay suspended through the land ports," a statement read.

Bangladeshi citizens going to India for treatment will be allowed back in through designated border crossings if they present a negative COVID-19 test.

India has this week reported its highest numbers of new daily cases and deaths since the pandemic began and is facing severe shortages of oxygen. It has been promised aid by allies and neighbors.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh April May Border Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

1 hour ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

2 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

4 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

4 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.