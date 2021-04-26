Bangladesh Shuts Land Border With India Amid Virus Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Bangladesh will close the land border with India for two weeks starting Monday to avoid a coronavirus spillover, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"From 6am of 26 April 2021 to 6pm of 9 May 2021, general movements of humans between Bangladesh and India will temporarily stay suspended through the land ports," a statement read.

Bangladeshi citizens going to India for treatment will be allowed back in through designated border crossings if they present a negative COVID-19 test.

India has this week reported its highest numbers of new daily cases and deaths since the pandemic began and is facing severe shortages of oxygen. It has been promised aid by allies and neighbors.