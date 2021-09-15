Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 14 September 2021 at his office in Jeddah received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohamed Javed Patwary

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021)The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 14 September 2021 at his office in Jeddah received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohamed Javed Patwary.

In this meeting, the Bangladeshi Ambassador put his signature on behalf of his country to the Statute of the Women Development Organization (WDO), an OIC specialized entity.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations and explored avenues of greater cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh. For his part, the Secretary General commended Bangladesh for its active engagement with the OIC in its efforts to promote joint Islamic action.