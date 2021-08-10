Bangladesh Starts Inoculating Rohingya Refugees Against COVID-19 - WHO

Bangladesh launched COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees in camps near the southeastern city of Cox's Bazar, the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Bangladesh launched COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees in camps near the southeastern city of Cox's Bazar, the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia said on Tuesday.

"#Bangladesh today rolled out #COVID19 vaccination for Rohingya refugees in #Cox's Bazar camps.

Mohammed Shofi, 64, was the first to get the #vaccine. Nearly 48000 refugees over 55 years of age are to be vaccinated in the first phase," WHO's office wrote on Twitter.

Cox's Bazaar camps host over 1.1 million refugees, with many of them suffering from health problems, limited access to water, poor hygiene. Over 200,000 of its inhabitants have been infected with the coronavirus and 200 died of the disease.