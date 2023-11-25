Open Menu

Bangladesh To Build 120 More Cyclone Shelter Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bangladesh to build 120 more cyclone shelter centers

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) -- The Bangladeshi government has decided to construct 120 more cyclone shelter centers in 13 coastal districts to safeguard communities facing disaster risks.

The cyclone shelter centers will be built between January 2024 and December 2027 under a project taken up by the Department of Disaster Management with full funds from the government, the Financial Express reported Saturday.

Firoz Uddin, additional secretary of the Department of Disaster Management, said that Bangladesh ranked ninth out of 192 countries in the Global Risk Report-2022, placing it fifth among Asian nations.

Around 35 million Bangladeshi people reside in coastal and other cyclone-prone areas across 17 districts, representing more than one-fifth of the country's 160 million people, the official said.

He said that by 2020, the government had constructed 2,000 cyclone shelters and 10,130 disaster-resilient houses to mitigate disaster risks for coastal communities.

Despite these efforts, he acknowledged that coastal residents, their properties and livestock remained vulnerable to the devastating impacts of cyclones.

Related Topics

Bangladesh January December 2020 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

27 minutes ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

49 minutes ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

58 minutes ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

17 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

17 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

18 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

18 hours ago

More Stories From World