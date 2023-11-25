Bangladesh to build 120 more cyclone shelter centers

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) -- The Bangladeshi government has decided to construct 120 more cyclone shelter centers in 13 coastal districts to safeguard communities facing disaster risks.

The cyclone shelter centers will be built between January 2024 and December 2027 under a project taken up by the Department of Disaster Management with full funds from the government, the Financial Express reported Saturday.

Firoz Uddin, additional secretary of the Department of Disaster Management, said that Bangladesh ranked ninth out of 192 countries in the Global Risk Report-2022, placing it fifth among Asian nations.

Around 35 million Bangladeshi people reside in coastal and other cyclone-prone areas across 17 districts, representing more than one-fifth of the country's 160 million people, the official said.

He said that by 2020, the government had constructed 2,000 cyclone shelters and 10,130 disaster-resilient houses to mitigate disaster risks for coastal communities.

Despite these efforts, he acknowledged that coastal residents, their properties and livestock remained vulnerable to the devastating impacts of cyclones.