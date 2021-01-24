Bangladesh to Launch Vaccination Campaign on January 27 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Bangladeshi authorities will launch a vaccination campaign on January 27, the head of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS news agency on Saturday.

Earlier this week, media reported that India had delivered to Bangladesh 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

"The vaccination campaign will formally be inaugurated through administering a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital. Later, medical professionals (doctors and nurse) of the hospital will be vaccinated on the day," Khurshid Alam said.

According to the health official, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign virtually.

Alam said that at the first stage 500-600 medical employees of five hospitals will receive the vaccine and then they will be under medical observation for seven days.

According to Bangladeshi Health Minister Abdul Mannan, the mass vaccination campaign will start in the country on February 8.

The Asian country has so far recorded over 530,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 8,000 fatalities.