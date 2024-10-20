Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for South Africa series

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his men were focused on the challenge of South Africa rather than their missing all-rounder Shakib al Hasan ahead of Monday's first Test in Mirpur.

The series carries points towards the World Test Championship (WTC), with the final in England next year. South Africa currently is sixth in the standings with Bangladesh seventh.

Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

But the 37-year-old was also a former lawmaker in the government ousted by the revolution, and his links to Hasina have made him a target of public anger.

"It will only be a waste of time if we think too much about this since we cannot control it," Najmul told reporters Sunday, on the eve of the match at Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka.

"These two Tests are very important to us... Players are preparing and focusing on cricket only."