Bangladesh to Not Reopen Educational Institutions Until Sept Due to COVID-19 - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Bangladesh will not reopen educational institutions across the country until September if the situation over the coronavirus does not improve, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday.

"We are not going to open schools, colleges, and other educational institutions right now, they will remain closed till September if the Covid-19 situation remains unchanged," the prime minister said, as quoted by The Dhaka Tribune newspaper, adding that the institutions will resume operations only after the epidemiological situation in the country is taken under control.

Bangladesh has confirmed so far a total of 5,913 cases of the disease, with 497 of them being detected over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 131 patients have recovered, and 152 others have died.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the government of Bangladesh extended its self-isolation regime until May 5.