Bangladesh To Reopen Schools As COVID-19 Situation Improves

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Bangladesh to reopen schools as COVID-19 situation improves

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that educational institutions will reopen at the end of February as the COVID-19 situation is expected to improve in the country

DHAKA, Feb. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that educational institutions will reopen at the end of February as the COVID-19 situation is expected to improve in the country.

Speaking virtually at a function at the International Mother Language Institute, Hasina said students were deprived of enjoying classroom learning and the company of friends, although online education was offered during the pandemic.

She said her government has taken measures to bring people of all levels and stages under the vaccination coverage to rein in the pandemic situation.

"We're expecting that the situation will change (improve) by the end of this month and then we can reopen educational institutions," she said.

On Feb. 3, the Bangladeshi government announced that school closure will be extended till Feb. 20 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

