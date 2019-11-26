Bangladesh To Shut Brick Kilns As Air Quality Soars To World's Worst
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:53 PM
Bangladesh said Tuesday it will shut hundreds of soot-belching brick kilns around its capital Dhaka as part of measures to reduce thick smog enveloping the city and pushing air quality levels to among the world's worst
Residents in several other cities in South Asia, including India's capital New Delhi and Lahore in Pakistan, have also been breathing toxic smog in recent weeks amid uncontrolled emissions and crop burning.
Air Visual, an independent online air quality index (AQI) monitor, pegged Dhaka's air quality as the poorest in the world on Monday.
"The situation is very critical. Just a few days ago air quality of Dhaka was the third or fourth worst in the world. But now it tops the ranking," Environment Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin told reporters.