UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh To Sign COVID-19 Vaccine Co-production Agreement With China: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:37 PM

Bangladesh to sign COVID-19 vaccine co-production agreement with China: FM

To strengthen its campaign against the alarming spike in the COVID-19 spread in the country, Bangladesh has planned to sign an agreement with China for vaccine co-production, reported Pakistani daily The Nation, citing Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:To strengthen its campaign against the alarming spike in the COVID-19 spread in the country, Bangladesh has planned to sign an agreement with China for vaccine co-production, reported Pakistani daily The Nation, citing Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

The agreement would be signed very soon and the co-production will start in a few weeks, the foreign minster was quoted as saying in a recent report.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Yan Hualong also confirmed in a Facebook post the planned cooperation between the two countries.

"We shall soon be coming for vaccine co-producing," said Yan.

Bangladesh's Health Ministry also confirmed that 1.7 million Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, under the UN's COVAX facility, has arrived in Dhaka.

On Wednesday, Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told media the government needs around 276 million vaccine doses to achieve its target to inoculate over 138 million people.

Bangladesh has so far fully vaccinated only 5 million people while 15 million people have taken the first dose of the two-jab vaccines, the paper reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh United Nations China Facebook Dhaka Post Media Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.8 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.8 million

7 minutes ago
 OFID extends US$70.5m loan to Jordan to help mitig ..

OFID extends US$70.5m loan to Jordan to help mitigate COVID-19 socio-economic im ..

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 681 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 681 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases surge in Australian state with toug ..

COVID-19 cases surge in Australian state with tougher restrictions announced

3 seconds ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at Jinnah library

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Jinnah library

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.